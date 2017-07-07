Several people arrested on drug charges in Columbia County

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police arrested several individuals they say were involved in drug trafficking in Columbia County.

The arrests stem from a more than six-month long investigation conducted by the City of Hudson Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and New York State Police. Agents from DEA Albany, DEA New York City, CNET Capital, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, Bethlehem Police Department, and Columbia County Probation assisted in the operation.

The following individuals were arrested:

Clayton Rathbone, 51, of Selkirk, N.Y., was charged with one count of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was arraigned and remanded to the Columbia County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Damian Hernandez III, 20, of Hudson, N.Y., was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was arraigned and remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail.

Donna VanAlstyne, 52, of Hudson, N.Y., was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. She was arraigned and remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail.

Fred Collins, 59, of Hudson, N.Y., was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was arraigned and remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail.

Richard Colwell, 42, of Hudson, N.Y., was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was arraigned and remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail.

Samuel McGriff, 34, fo Catskill, N.Y., was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was arraigned and remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail.

Andre Moma, 21, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was arraigned and remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail.

A seventeen-year-old from Hudson was also arrested and charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are pending.