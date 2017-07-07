Sen. Schumer pushes for mobile fire simulator

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Senator Chuck Schumer made a stop at the fire station in Albany on Friday to push for the purchase of new fire equipment through a grant.

Senator Chuck Schumer made the stop to show his support for the city of Albany’s application for an assistance to firefighters. The grant is through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Right now, the Albany Fire Department is in need of a mobile fire simulator trailer.

Currently, the department does not have its own training center and has to rent training towers in other communities. The trailer would allow the Albany Fire Department to do more hands-on training, work on search and rescue techniques and more.

Bullex is a local company is working with the Albany Fire Department to design this mobile training center. It should be completed in about a year.