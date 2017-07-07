Road closures, detours due to weekend construction projects

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some major construction projects are continuing this weekend meaning closures and detours.

During the month of July, the Cohoes Waterford Bridge will be closed from 8 p.m. through the weekend. Work continues on its replacement.

Businesses on the Waterford side are bracing for impact. Phillips Hardware posted signs to give customers a head’s up.

“We do have a lot of people who come from Cohoes,” Brian Carroll, with Phillips Hardware, said. “A lot of businesses in Cohoes, Lansingburgh, as well as Troy.”

That’s where the New York State Department of Transportation will be rerouting traffic: from Cohoes onto Ontario Street, through Lansingburgh, over the 126th Street Bridge, to Waterford.

For many drivers, the extra 10 to 15 minutes is worth it if it means finally getting a new bridge.

“That’s been beat up over the years,” Michael Hutchens, of Waterford, said. “Matter of fact, it’s good taxpayer money right there.”

“It’s definitely something that floods a fair bit, when it rains, so it’s probably a good thing that it gets replaced,” Matt Hebert, with Beer Belly Bob’s, said.

There’s also another detour this weekend.

The Route 9 on-ramp to I-90 E from Loudonville, Henry Johnson Boulevard and Northern Boulevard will also be closed as the DOT works on the bridge there.

Again, a few hiccups, but local businesses like Phillips Hardware trust it won’t deter their loyal customers.

“It’ll probably be a little tough on us, but you know, true customers will come in and always find a way to get there,” Carroll said. “So hopefully, they’ll come see us.”

Police will be ticketing drivers who speed through construction zones, so make sure to take it slow and drive safe.

Both closures will be reopened by 6 a.m. Monday morning. In Cohoes, the construction and detour process will repeat next weekend.