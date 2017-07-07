NYS Search and Rescue K9 laid to rest

By Published: Updated:
PHOTO: Facebook/New York State Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A dog who spent nine years protecting people in New York State was laid to rest on Friday.

Marsi, a member of the New York State Department of Homeland Security, was honored at the Shaker Veterinary Hospital. The 13-year-old dog served as a Live Scent Search dog.

Sadly, she was sick and needed to be put down.

Members with the New York State Office of Fire Prevention were seen in uniform outside the building in her honor. A large American flag was presented outside the Shaker Road Station as well.

