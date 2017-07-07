Hoosick Falls tournament to go on after heavy rains flood little league fields

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After heavy rains and flooding devastated Hoosick Falls, a baseball tournament scheduled in the village will go on.

Rain on Saturday night flooded the Town of Hoosick Little League fields. Water reached the top of the dugouts.

“I was like, oh no, it’s not going to be able to be played on,” softball player Danielle Stratton said.

Stratton and her softball teammates could only think about their tournament that was scheduled to take place days later.

“Oh my God, we’re not gonna have this,” softball player Gwyn Vincent said.

“I didn’t think we were gonna play,” softball player Molly Hayes said.

This is what the Town of Hoosick Little League fields looked like last Sunday just hours after the rain. Water levels peaked at 8 ft. @WTEN pic.twitter.com/7O95KOtyhj — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) July 8, 2017

Town of Hoosick Youth Baseball and Softball Pres. Ted Senecal was heartbroken.

“My heart sank, you know,” he said. “All the work that the board and the volunteers that we have down here put in all season long, and it was just under water.”

But he wasn’t going to let the flood waters stop them from playing ball. They cleaned all week. Community members and little league teams from around the area helped.

They couldn’t touch the fields until Wednesday.

“We just had to wait for Mother Nature to take her course,” Senecal said. “Never in a million years would I think that fields would look the way that they do just five days later.”

The tournament will go on as planned.

“We’ve got some wet spots, and you know, it’s going to be a challenge, but I think it’ll go off without a hitch,” Senecal said.

And the girls couldn’t be happier.

These girls are so excited the tournament will go on as planned at Town of Hoosick Little League fields. They were worried after flood @WTEN pic.twitter.com/0m4pG4rdZD — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) July 8, 2017

“How it was to now, it’s very cool how they got this far in a week,” Vincent said.

“I just would thank everybody that helped to let all of this happen,” Stratton said.

They just have one wish for the weekend.

“We’re gonna win; we’re gonna win; we’re gonna win!”

The weather calls for rain on Saturday. Senecal said he’ll make the call Saturday morning whether they’ll have to delay some of the games.