Girl Scout Cookies 100th anniversary commemorated in Vermont

NEW Pillsbury(TM) Girl Scouts(R) Thin Mints(R) and Caramel & Coconut Flavored Baking Mixes (Handout Photo via PR Newswire)

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Call it a sweet salute to the Girl Scouts.

The Village Chocolate Shoppe in Bennington is creating a tasty tribute in honor of the 100th anniversary of the very first Girl Scout Cookie.

This “funtastic” Friday event is taking place at the stored owned by the Monte family.

Kids can make a chocolate bar, ice cream sundae, or get free ice cream with all of the flavors inspired by Girl Scout Cookies like Samoas, Thin Mints, Tagalongs and all of the classics.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. in Bennington.

For more information visit The Village Chocolate Shoppe.

