DPW workers rescue birds from storm drain

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two Fulton County DPW employees rescued some baby birds stuck in a storm drain.
The photos were snapped by Avian Experience, Sarah’s Bird of Prey, and posted on Facebook.
While mamma bird stood watch, the two employees got to work on the drain. Eventually they climbed inside to pull the babies to safety.
They were released to a relieved mom to go about their day.