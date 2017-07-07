DPW workers rescue birds from storm drain

By Published: Updated:

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two Fulton County DPW employees rescued some baby birds stuck in a storm drain.

The photos were snapped by Avian Experience, Sarah’s Bird of Prey, and posted on Facebook.

Birds rescued by DPW workers

While mamma bird stood watch, the two employees got to work on the drain. Eventually they climbed inside to pull the babies to safety.

They were released to a relieved mom to go about their day.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s