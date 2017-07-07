7/7 Pet Connection: Daisy

Daisy is a 7 year old spayed female Beagle. She first came to the shelter on March 18, 2017 as a stray from the Town of Amsterdam.

She was returned to the shelter on July 3, 2017 for excessive barking, whining and running away from home!! Typical beagle!

During the temperament test conducted on March 26, 2017, the staff recorded that Daisy craved a lot of attention. She seems to be a very happy girl who wants your attention and affection. Sounds like the perfect dog for someone who wants a companion for company.

She is UTD with all vaccinations, preventative care and microchipped.

Montgomery County SPCA (518) 842-8050

 

