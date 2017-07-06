Wife says neighbor fatally shot husband, dog over droppings

By Published:

AUBURN, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman says she believes a neighbor fatally shot her husband over a dispute about dog droppings.

News outlets report that Paul Wilson was walking his dog early Sunday morning when he and his pet were killed in their neighborhood. Beth Wilson says her 44-year-old husband was shot because a neighbor believed false accusations “(thinking) our dogs were using the bathroom in his yard.”

Auburn police spokesman Lt. C. Hodge says Larry Bates was arrested on murder and animal cruelty charges. He says the men had past issues but that police aren’t sure for how long. Beth Wilson says both had agreed two weeks ago to move on and let bygones be bygones.

Bates was taken to the Barrow County Detention Center. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

