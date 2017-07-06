Vespa Schenectady offers motorbike training

By Published:
This Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015 photo shows a custom Harley-Davidson motorcycle at the Harley-Davidson museum in Milwaukee. It is one of several that will be on display as gearheads converging on the museum over Labor Day weekend for a motorcycle rally and custom bike show. (AP Photo/Greg Moore)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Vespa Schenectady is a family owned and operated school that offers motorbike training courses.

Their operation is smaller than other organizations and offers more one-on-one time with the instructor. Before motorcycles they often train how to ride a Vespa, which is one version in a variety of powerful, street-legal scooters.

The Vespa GTS 300 is the most powerful scooter, according to internet searches.

It goes up to 73 miles per hour, and gets up to 76 miles per gallon on gas, and you can get one for around $7,000.

Motor scooters are smaller and lighter than motorcycles which make them a little easier to manage if you’ve never ridden any sort of motorbike before taking a training course. It decreases the likelihood of dropping the bike and hurting yourself in the process.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s