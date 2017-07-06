Vespa Schenectady offers motorbike training

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Vespa Schenectady is a family owned and operated school that offers motorbike training courses.

Their operation is smaller than other organizations and offers more one-on-one time with the instructor. Before motorcycles they often train how to ride a Vespa, which is one version in a variety of powerful, street-legal scooters.

The Vespa GTS 300 is the most powerful scooter, according to internet searches.

It goes up to 73 miles per hour, and gets up to 76 miles per gallon on gas, and you can get one for around $7,000.

Motor scooters are smaller and lighter than motorcycles which make them a little easier to manage if you’ve never ridden any sort of motorbike before taking a training course. It decreases the likelihood of dropping the bike and hurting yourself in the process.