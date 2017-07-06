Summer Meals Program kicks off in the Capital Region

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Now that summer is here, kids aren’t getting school lunches and they could be missing out on the most nutritious meal of the day.

The 2017 Summer Meals Program kicked off Thursday throughout the area. Summer meals are critically important to many families throughout the Capital Region.

Volunteers from the Schenectady Inner City Ministry gave out a free meal to kids at Jerry Burrell Park. The volunteers don’t just help pass out food and also create relationships with the kids they are meeting.

“When I was an intern I used to run a site, and every day I walked in they would see me and scream Miss Olivia and they’d come running to me and I’d have to hug every single one before I could make it to the serving place,” Olivia Cox said.

These programs are going on throughout the Capital Region, not just in Schenectady.

Learn more about the Summer Meals Program online, dialing 211, or texting FOOD to 877-877.