GLEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are looking to find a missing vulnerable adult from Montgomery County.

Annette Oliver, 75, was last seen in the area of Log Town Road and State Highway 30 at approximately 7 a.m. on Thursday.

She was last seen wearing a white or pink shirt, melon colored horizontal striped pajama pants, and slip-on slippers. She was carrying a red floral purse.

If you see Annette, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (518)-853-5500.