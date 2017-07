SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police are looking for help finding a missing motorcyclist.

James Kaplan, 69, was last seen leaving Lewis Tavern on Main Street in Schaghticoke on July 2.

He was on his Harley Davidson wearing tan pants and a beige short sleeve t-shirt. The license plate on the motorcycle is 96GF07.

He’s about 6’2″ tall with white hair and a beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518)-583-7000.