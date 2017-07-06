Police arrest alleged donation jar schemer

FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man has been arrested for placing jars labeled for the National Children’s Cancer Society at multiple local businesses.

Police say the jars look legitimate but Deran Akkulian Jr., of Saratoga Springs, never sent a cent to the society.

He was charged with felony scheming to defraud.

Akkulian was arraigned and sent to the Washington County Jail for lack of bail.

The incident remains under investigation.

Troopers would like to hear from any businesses that may have been approached at (518)-642-0599 or (518)-642-9455

