NY, VT, Mass. suing Department of Education for abandoning student protections

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Attorney General joined 19 other attorney generals in suing the Department of Education for abandoning student protections.

According to the complaint, the Department of Education violated federal law by abruptly ending a rule that would hold abusive higher education institutions accountable for cheating students and taxpayers out of billions of dollars in federal loans.

“These rules served as critical protections against predatory for-profit schools that exploit hardworking students – students who are simply trying to invest in their own education and future,” said Attorney General Schneiderman. “Yet the Trump Administration continues to work against New York’s students—instead allying themselves with unscrupulous actors in the higher education industry. When Washington abdicates its responsibility to protect New Yorkers, we won’t hesitate to step in.”

The rule was finalized by the Obama administration in November 2016 and was set to go into effect on July 1.

Other states that are part of the coalition include the Attorney General of California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and District of Columbia.