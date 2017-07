PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – A guilty plea has been entered in a deadly shooting in Pittsfield.

The shooting happened on Tyler Street back in July of 2015.

Keenan Pellot Jr., 18, was killed and another victim was also injured.

Thomas Newman admitted in court on Wednesday to murder, armed assault, and illegally possessing a weapon.

The judge ordered that he serve life sentence.

He’s eligible for parole in 18 years.