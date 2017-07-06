Historic building partially collapses in Gloversville

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A portion of South Main Street remains closed after the partial collapse of an old building in Gloversville.

A section of downtown Gloversville blocked off to traffic after part of a historic building collapsed, leaving people worried about the future of their city.

“We were like, wow what’s going on,” Becky Brenan, a worker in Gloversville, said.

Brenan works in downtown and is pleased to know her favorite lunch spot is open despite the caution tape and blocked off road.

“I was like oh no bucks can’t close we love bucks, so we walked down and took our chances and yay they were open.”

Melissa Hally’s family has owned Buck’s Pizza for more than two decades.

“At first, we thought it was this building but then we realized it was across the street,” Hally said.

The earliest photo of the property the Fulton County Museum has dates back to 1918 when it was a five and 10 cent store. The hustle and bustle outside of it is a far cry from today.

“I wish somebody would put something nice in here because it’s just a great location and keep the smaller businesses that are already here going.”

Gloversville Mayor Dayton King says it’s the building owner’s responsibility to make repairs, which he’s agreed to do.

King says the owner is in Costa Rica and once offered to donate the property to the city but they declined, saying the structure was a liability.

“It makes me sad because there’s a lot of empty buildings here so I’m sure it’s got to be worrisome,” Brenan said.

Flags hang downtown that say history and heart.

“I think that younger generations need to know what happened here once. History is important.”

Some of the history may be fading away but there’s a whole lot of heart left.

The mayor says the road should be back open by mid-day on Friday. He’s hoping Gloversville will win the governor’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization grant to transform the area.