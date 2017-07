Related Coverage Full Coverage: The Search for Noel Alkaramla

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The girlfriend of a local murder victim Noel Alkaramla has died.

Sara Moore was living with the victim when she went missing almost 2 years ago.

Alkaramla’s body was found in a suitcase floating in the Hudson River.

Her stepfather Johnny Oquendo was arrested and charged in her death. He’s expected to face a trial in September.