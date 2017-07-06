Crews responding to multiple-alarm fire at old Howard Johnson’s Motel in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews are responding to a multiple-alarm fire at the old Howard Johnson’s Motel on Southern Boulevard in Albany.

According to the Albany Permanent Professional Firefighters Association Local 2007, firefighters reported heavy fire from the vacant hotel.

The Albany Fire Chief says firefighters will not enter the building due to the conditions. Crews are expected to be fighting the fire for the next several hours.

The building has been vacant for years and had a ballroom fire about 10 years ago.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire is under investigation.

Expect delays in the area.