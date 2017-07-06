Clif Bars recalled over possible nut contamination

WASHINGTON (CNN) – The FDA says Clif Bar is recalling three of its products due to the possible presence of undeclared nuts.

The agency says Clif Bar got complaints of allergic reactions to tree nuts and peanuts.

According to the FDA, there have been no confirmed illnesses associated with the recall.

The recalled items are Builder’s Bar chocolate mint flavor, Clif Kid Z-Bar protein chocolate mint, and Clif Kid Z-Bar protein chocolate chip.

Consumers can get a full refund by returning those products, including snack sizes and variety packs, to the stores where they were purchased.