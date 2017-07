LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police and other state officials have found the bodies of the second and third men who went missing after their paddle boat capsized in the Mohawk River.

They’ve been identified as 23-year-old Kevin Moak and 18-year-old Ryan Moak.

They found the body of 42-year-old Terry Moshier one mile east of the Little Falls Marina on the north shore of the Mohawk River on Tuesday.

The three were last seen near some rapids on Monday yelling for help.