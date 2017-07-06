Board names Nevada educator as next Albany City School District superintendent

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City School District of Albany Board of Education selected a longtime Nevada educator to serve as the next superintendent.

Kaweeda G. Adams, a third-generation educator, has served in the Clark County School District for the past 28 years. The district she currently serves includes Las Vegas and educates more than 320,000 students, about 75 percent of all students in Nevada.

Adams will begin her tenure in August.

“Kaweeda Adams is an exceptionally strong academic leader,” said Board President Sue Adler. “She has a proven track record of success in every position she has held. She also has an ability to bring people together. We believe she is the ideal superintendent to lead our school district forward in the critical work that lies ahead for us.”

The district says Adams believes that education levels the playing field and “opens the door for endless possibilities and opportunities for all children.”

The board selected Adams following a confidential national search. The district says the search began in January and included input from 330 community members.

