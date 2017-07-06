$27M in funding announced for Capital Region road repairs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nearly 140 miles of New York State roads, all across the Capital Region, are now scheduled to have an overhaul.

More than $27 million in funding has been announced for new pavement and other repairs.

“The roads we are paving this summer range from high-volume interstates to rural routes, but all are important connectors between and within communities,” DOT Commissioner Matthew Driscoll said.

The investment will take care of roads in most of our local counties.

Paving and repair work will take place on the following roads:

4 miles on Route 22 from Spencer Road to the I-90 interchange in the town of Austerlitz, Columbia County ($300,000)

22 miles on Route 295 from the Chatham village line to the Massachusetts state line in the towns of Chatham and Canaan, Columbia County ($1.5 million)

1 mile on Route 23A from west of Route 32A through Palenville in the towns of Catskill and Hunter, Greene County ($340,000)

15 miles on Route 23 between the Bowery Creek in South Durham and High Peak Road in East Windham in the towns of Cairo and Durham, Greene County ($1.9 million)

2.5 miles on Route 85A between Route 156 in Voorheesville and New Scotland Road (Route 85) in the town of New Scotland, Albany County ($750,000)

1 mile on Route 378 between Route 9 and Van Rensselaer Boulevard (Route 377) in Loudonville, town of Colonie, Albany County ($340,000)

1.3 miles on Van Rensselaer Boulevard (Route 377) between Route 378 (Menands Road) and Northern Boulevard in the village of Menands, Albany County ($900,000)

11.6 miles on Route 443 between Chrysler Lane in Berne and Tarrytown Road in Clarksville in the towns of Berne and New Scotland, Albany County ($2.5 million)

3.6 miles on Route 351 between the hamlet of Poestenkill and Route 43 in the towns of Poestenkill and Sand Lake, Rensselaer County ($1.2 million)

3 miles on Route 351 between Route 2 in Cropseyville and Dater Hill Road in the town of Brunswick, Rensselaer County ($1 million)

1.1 miles on Route 355 between Route 66 and Spring Avenue (County Route 130) in the towns of North Greenbush and Poestenkill, Rensselaer County ($374,000)

6.5 miles on Route 150 from Route 9J to just northeast of Maple Hill Road (County Route 6) in the town of Schodack, Rensselaer County ($2 million)

3.7 miles on Route 151 between Third Avenue Extension and just east of I-90 in the town of East Greenbush, Rensselaer County ($1.5 million)

0.2 miles on Route 4 at Jordan Road and the RPI Tech Park in the town of North Greenbush, Rensselaer County ($333,000)

5 miles on Route 142 (Grange Road) between Hoosick Road (Route 7) in Brunswick to the city line with Troy near Hialeah Drive in the town of Brunswick, Rensselaer County ($1.2 million)

8.3 miles on Route 159 from the county line to east of County Route 97 in the towns of Duanesburg, Princetown and Rotterdam, Schenectady County ($2.5 million)

7.8 miles on Route 159 (Mariaville Road) from Burdeck Street (Route 337) to just east of Rynex Corners in the town of Rotterdam, Schenectady County ($1.2 million)

3.3 miles on Route 9 between county routes 24 & 32 and Feeder Dam Road & William Street in the town of Moreau, Saratoga County ($650,000)

12.2 miles on Route 4 between Industry Drive and South Main Road, in the towns of Waterford and Halfmoon, Saratoga County ($2.8 million)

3.5 miles on Route 22, between Broadway (county routes 30 and 153) and Mahaffy Lane, in the town of Salem, Washington County ($980,000)

9 miles on Route 313 from the state line with Vermont to Anaquassacook, east of Eldridge Swamp State Forest, in the towns of Jackson and Salem, Washington County ($1 million)

2 miles on Route 8 between Route 28 in Wevertown and the Hudson River at Riparius in the town of Johnsburg, Warren County ($1.25 million)

6.6 miles on Route 418 from River Road to Ridge Avenue at the Route 418 bridge over the Schroon River in the towns of Thurman and Warrensburg, Warren County ($1.3 million)

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or the mobile site at m.511ny.org.