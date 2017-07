CLAREMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police have arrested a woman from the Capital Region after they say she didn’t give her animals enough food and water.

Police say several horses and other animals on Andrea Nussinow’s farm in Claremont were emaciated and in poor health.

Nussinow, the owner of Blue Star Farm, now faces 11 counts of failure to provide proper sustenance to animals.

Columbia-Greene Humane Society and SPCA helped in the investigation.

She’s due back in court next week.