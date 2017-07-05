Red Cross issues emergency call for blood and platelet donations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donations of all blood types due to a shortage of donations in recent months.

The Red Cross says it received 61,000 fewer donations than needed, causing a significant draw down of their supply.

Donations typically decline during the summer months (last summer the Red Cross received 1/3 fewer donations than during the rest of the year), but the Red Cross says the problem is significantly worse this year.

“It’s crucial that people donate now to meet the needs of patients every day and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood,” said Patty Corvaia, communications manager of the New York-Penn Blood Services Region. “Every day, blood and platelet donors can help save lives, and right now these heroes are needed to give as soon as possible.”

To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 5-25

American Red Cross Blood Donation Center

Albany Everett Road Blood Donation Center

33 Everett Road

Albany, NY 12205

Monday: 7a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday-Thursday: 11:30 a.m. -7:30 p.m.

Friday-Sunday: 7:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m.

Albany

7/6/2017: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Crossgates Mall, 1 Crossgates Mall Road

7/7/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 340 Whitehall Road

7/10/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Western Turnpike Rescue Squad, 200 Centre Drive

7/11/2017: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Empire State Plaza New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, 3 Empire State Plaza

7/12/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza, Concourse next to Hallmark Store

7/13/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., One Commerce Plaza, 99 Washington Avenue

7/17/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Stratton Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 113 Holland Avenue

7/18/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Albany International Airport, 737 Albany Shaker Road

7/19/2017: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Catholic Diocese Pastoral Center, 40 North Main Avenue

7/20/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Great Oaks Office Park Building 100, 100 Great Oaks Boulevard

Berne

7/25/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Reformed Church, 1663 Helderberg Trail

Coeymans

7/19/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Coeymans Fire Company, 67 Church Street

Cohoes

7/17/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cohoes-Waterford Elks, 45 N Mohawk Street

Delmar

7/5/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Delmar Fire Department, 145 Adams Street

Guilderland

7/5/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Guilderland Public Library, 2228 Western Avenue

Latham

7/5/2017: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Church of Saint Ambrose, 347 Old Loudon Road

Medusa

7/22/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Rensselaerville Volunteer Ambulance, 380 Fox Creek Road

Watervliet

7/11/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Watervliet Senior Citizen Center, 1501 Broadway

_______________

Northville

7/7/2017: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Baptist Church of Northville, Corner of Bridge and Main Streets

_______________

Amsterdam

7/6/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 42 Guy Park Avenue

7/18/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Saint Mary’s Hospital, Carondelet Pavilion, 380 Guy Park Avenue

_______________

Castleton on Hudson

7/7/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Castleton Volunteer Ambulance Corporation, 1700 Brookview Road

Nassau

7/19/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Mary’s Church, 23 Church Street

Rensselaer

7/11/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 8 Empire Drive

Troy

7/6/2017: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Troy Hilton Garden Inn, 235 Hoosick Street

7/12/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Saint Mary’s Hospital, 1300 Massachusetts Avenue

7/14/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Rensselaer County Building, 1600 7th Avenue

7/20/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., RPI Academy Hall, 15th Street

7/24/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Troy Masonic Temple, 39 Brunswick Road

_______________

Ballston Lake

7/15/2017: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Ballston Lake Emergency Medical Service, 1123 Route 146A

Ballston Spa

7/17/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Saratoga Center Rehab and Skilled Nursing, 149 Ballston Ave.

7/18/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Town of Milton Community Center, 310 Northline Road

Clifton Park

7/7/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Southern Saratoga YMCA, 1 Wall Street

7/10/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Clifton Park Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road

7/19/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Post 1450, 275 Grooms Road

Corinth

7/15/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Holy Mother and Child Parish, 405 Palmer Street

Gansevoort

7/11/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Wilton Fire Department, 270 Ballard Road

Malta

7/25/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Malta Ambulance Corporation, 2449 Route 9

Mechanicville

7/17/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mechanicville District Public Library, 190 North Main Street

7/18/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Mechanicville District Public Library, 190 North Main Street

Rexford

7/24/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Rexford Fire Department, Route 146

Round Lake

7/11/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Corpus Christi Church, 2001 Route 9

Saratoga Springs

7/6/2017: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Gideon Putnam Hotel, 24 Gideon Putnam Road

7/7/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fingerpaint, 395 Broadway

7/20/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saratoga Wilton Elks, 1 Elk Lane

7/24/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saratoga Casino Hotel, 342 Jefferson Street

South Glens Falls

7/14/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Michaels Church, 84 Saratoga Road

Stillwater

8/5/2017: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Stillwater United Church, 135 Hudson Avenue

Waterford

7/8/2017: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., The Church at Newtown Road, 142 Lower Newtown Road

7/22/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Halfmoon Fire Department, 315 Middletown Road

_______________

Niskayuna

7/7/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Niskayuna Fire Company, 2772 Troy Schenectady Road

Schenectady

7/6/2017: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Proctors, 432 State Street

7/14/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Via Port Rotterdam, 93 Campbell Road

_______________

Cobleskill

7/5/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Rodeway Inn and Suites, 121 Burgin Drive

Schoharie

7/10/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Schoharie United Presbyterian Church, 314 Main Street

_______________

Chestertown

7/14/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Chestertown Fire Department, 5885 Route 8

Glens Falls

7/20/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Encompass Insurance Company, 333 Glen Street

Lake George

7/14/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Warren County Health Services, 1340 State Route 9

7/24/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Caldwell Presbyterian Church, 71 Montcalm Street

Pottersville

7/7/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pottersville Fire Department, Route 9

Queensbury

7/14/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Glens Falls Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, 32 Cronin Road

7/21/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Queensbury Masonic Lodge, 15 Burke Drive

7/25/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Aviation Mall, 578 Aviation Road

Warrensburg

7/6/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Richards Library, 36 Elms Street

_______________

Argyle

7/21/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., JA Barkley Hose Company, 5072 State Route 40

Cambridge

7/22/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Legion Post 634, 2106 Route 22

Comstock

7/5/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Great Meadow Washington Correctional Facilities, PK Recreation Building, 10 Lock 11 Road

Fort Ann

7/7/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ft. Ann Rescue Squad, 11287 Route 149

Hudson Falls

7/19/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., GL and V USA Inc., 27 Allen Street

Whitehall

7/11/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitehall Elks Lodge, 5-7 Elks Way