Raising money for teens injured in Saratoga crash

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local food stand is showing up for their young employees, helping to relieve some stress caused by a horrible accident.

Stitched up from cuts, bumps, bruises and a sprained wrist, Casey Hunter still says she feels very lucky.

“So many people are in those types of situations and they don’t get to walk away and we did.”

Her car was totaled when she and her friend Alex Drohobycky were leaving work at Farmer’s Daughters’ Drive-In to drive across the street to Schuyler Park.

“The truck just kind of came out of nowhere and hit us in the passenger side.”

“I mean it was just terrifying because we didn’t see it coming.”

Alex suffered a concussion and is being treated for neck problems. Both teens are now unable to work their summer jobs at Farmer’s Daughters’.

“We don’t know how long we’ll be out of work for so we’re missing out on money paying for college and that type of stuff and I need a new car.”

Not to mention medical bills.

Leave it to her friends and coworkers, they’ve decided to pool together their tip money and donate it to the girls. They also started a GoFundMe page. In total, they have already surpassed their goal of $1,000.

“We’re family here. I’ve worked here for seven years. We really are family so when I heard about it, I knew I had to get to the hospital. I knew I had to do something,” Allie Nadeau, a co-worker, said.

Owner Annette Osher is matching those tip donations. The girls say every cent counts.

“There’s really no word to describe it other than incredible. I mean it’s overwhelming how much support we’ve gotten.”

The teens are really hoping that something positive comes out of their accident. They say Route 29 in this area is dangerous and they are petitioning to get the speed limit lowered.

In fact, while we were doing this story another crash happened not even a mile away.