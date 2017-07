BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Bennington Police are looking for anyone who can help them solve a robbery at a restaurant that was caught on camera.

A man can be seen on the surveillance video of a man dressed in all black, walk up to the counter, then jump right over it.

Another worker tried to stop the intruder from getting into the register.

It happened at the Lucky Dragon Restaurant on Main Street at 9:15 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bennington Police.