Pittsfield police investigating “apparent homicide” of 39-year-old man

PITTSFIELD, Mass (NEWS10) – Pittsfield Police are investigating what they say appears to be the homicide of a Pittsfield man.

The Pittsfield Police Department received a call around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday reporting a shooting on John Street in the area of Pitt Park.

When officers arrived on scene they found 39-year-old Paul Henry lying on the ground. Henry was pronounced dead at the scene by EMTs.

The death remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have information pertaining to the events that led to Henry’s death to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9705.