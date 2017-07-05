Officials raising awareness of boating under the influence

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local law enforcement officials are trying to get the word out to keep people safe while boating during the summer.

Operation Sober Boater is designed to raise awareness to the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The goal is to reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related incidents on the water.

The campaign will include training to help stop people before they drink and then go on the water and ways to prevent alcohol-related tragedies from happening.

Officials are holding a press conference to discuss the initiative Thursday morning.

