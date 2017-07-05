New York City Ballet residency at SPAC brings world-class dance to the Spa City

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York City Ballet returns to its summer stage at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, July 5.

They’re kicking off a two-week season of world-class dance starting Wednesday at SPAC.

Featuring 18 unique ballets by six choreographers, the residency offers a rich combination of beloved story ballets, as well as cutting-edge new works by today’s top choreographers.

Each performance is accompanied by the company’s acclaimed 66-member orchestra.

The season will also feature several special events including American Girl Night (July 7), CDPHP Family Nights (July 7 and July 14), and the Ballet Gala (July 8).

Each evening features a pre-performance talk on the program, with presenters that include Peter Martins, Justin Peck, and Andrew Litton.

Since the company’s founding in 1948, New York City Ballet has premiered 450 ballets, including more than 200 works commissioned by director Peter Martins since he was named co-ballet master in chief in 1983.

For more information about this summer’s performances, and to purchase tickets, visit: http://www.spac.org/events/dance