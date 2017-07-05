New photo could be clue to Amelia Earhart mystery

NEW YORK (ABC NEWS) – Eighty years after vanishing as she attempted to become the first woman to fly around the world, a new photo may shed light on what happened to Amelia Earhart.

“Weeks of search activities produced no clues. Amelia Earhart was gone”

The History Channel revealing what it says is a possible, new clue, that could help explain what happened to Amelia Earhart.

A former federal agent saying he uncovered this undated photo taken on the Marshall Islands in the National Archives.

“There are only two Caucasians in the photo.”

Experts analyzed the photo saying the man on the left bears a striking resemblance to Earhart’s navigator Fred Noonan.

“The hairline is the most distinctive characteristic, the nose is very prominent.”

They believe based on comparative photos and the length of the hair, the person facing away from the camera could be Earhart.

Experts say the mass, being towed behind this ship matches the length of Earhart’s plane.

With the photo and other documents, The History Channel special “Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence,” airs Sunday makes the claim that Earhart may have been captured by the Japanese military.

“If they thought she was an American spy she could have met a much more horrific end than we ever thought.”

It’s a claim that Japanese officials have reportedly denied.

U.S. officials have not confirmed any of the show’s assertions.