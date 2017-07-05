Mother, 6-month-old hospitalized after fireworks malfunction

WIVB Published:

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Lancaster filed charges against a man after a mother and her baby were injured by fireworks on Tuesday.

Authorities say an unnamed 38-year-old on Westwood Rd. was lighting fireworks “when one malfunctioned and began shooting fireballs toward several guests.”

The 22-year-old mother and her six-month-old baby were both hospitalized with second-degree burns.

Authorities confiscated the remaining fireworks.

The homeowner and the mother are both facing charges, including Reckless Endangerment, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Unlawful Dealing With Fireworks.

