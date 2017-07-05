Crews battle stubborn two-alarm fire on 5th Ave in Troy

By Published:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are battling a stubborn two-alarm structure fire on 5th Avenue in Troy.

Neighbors say the fire started at a home which has been vacant for more than a year.

The fire quickly spread to the nearby AZ Grocery store.

Crews have been battling the stubborn flames for over an hour.

The Fire Chief at the scene says firefighters are unable to get inside the vacant building behind the grocery store because the floors there have collapsed.

News10 ABC spoke with the father and son who own AZ Grocery who say their chances of being able to salvage any of their inventory inside the store are not looking good.

No injuries have been reported from the fire.

News10 ABC will continue to bring you the latest on this story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s