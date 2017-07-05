Albany police respond to multiple overnight violent crimes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police responded to two stabbings and a shooting on the 200 block of Lark Street overnight Tuesday, the attacks happening just a block away from each other.

The violence occurred on the same block where just Monday morning two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting.

Last year crime was low in the City of Albany, with only two homicides, both of which have been resolved. This year, there have already been six homicides, 4 of which have been solved.

Acting Police Chief Bob Sears and Mayor Kathy Sheehan came together Wednesday to urge anyone with knowledge of Tuesday’s crimes to contact police in any one of several ways, talk to a beat officer in your area, call detectives at the station, or even use an anonymous form on the police department’s website.

Acting Chief Sears says he intends to put as much of the department’s efforts into solving the city’s violent crimes as possible. He’s hoping to do just that with more help from the community and to bring levels of violent crime back down.

Apart from the police department and the city, a community group called Cure Violence is doing its part to help end violent crime in the city.