Thousands gather for food, fun and fireworks at Empire State Plaza

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The annual fireworks show at the Empire State Plaza took place this Fourth of July.

It’s the biggest Independence Day bash in the area. The New York State Fourth of July Celebration is a family affair.

“We’ve had families who fell in love here, married, had children, and now they have their grandchildren,” NYS Office of General Services Spokesperson Heather Groll said. “They come as a big family, so we want to carry on that family tradition tonight.”

People came as early as 3 p.m. for a day of fun and food.

Around 25,000 people traveled from all over the Empire State for the big night. Apache Ramos said the people of Albany are the best part of all.

“We live in Queens, and we come up because we have family up here, and also because people are so friendly in Albany, New York,” he said. “And because they have so much for the kids, and it’s cheap. You know, families can actually afford it.”

But, of course, what everyone was dying to see: the fireworks show at the end of the night.