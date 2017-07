Related Coverage Voters in Shen CSD turn down land sale measure

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Shenendehowa Central School District has landed on an asking price for a hotly contested piece of land owned by the district.

According to a report in the Daily Gazette, the board is now saying it would accept $1.3 million in cash for the property.

The 32 acres of undeveloped land is located off Moe Road and Route 146 in the town. Voters recently turned down a plan to develop the land into a ShopRite Supermarket and a public park.