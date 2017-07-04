Police officer hit by car and killed while helping injured deer in Fulton County

NORTHAMPTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local police officer died after he was struck by a car Monday night along Route 30 in the Hamlet of Northhampton.

Law enforcement sources tell News10 ABC that a Northville police officer stopped around 10:05 p.m. Monday to render aid to an injured deer lying in the middle of the road on Route 30 about .5 mile South of the Northville Bridge.

A driver headed Northbound struck the officer, killing him.

Police have not yet identified the officer killed in the accident, as they are still working to notify his family. Police do say the officer was a retired Gloversville police officer, currently working part-time for the Village of Northville Police Department. He

Police do say the officer was a retired Gloversville police officer, currently working part-time for the Village of Northville Police Department. He had also worked part-time for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office several years ago.

News10 ABC will continue to bring you the latest information on this developing story.