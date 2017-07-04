Police increase patrols to crack down on drunk driving for July 4 holiday

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Extra patrols will be on the roads for Fourth of July to crack down on people who drink and drive.

July 4 is one of law enforcement’s top holidays with increased patrols. State, county and local authorities are adding extra STOP DWI details to ensure people are not drinking and driving.

“The number of people traveling to events like fireworks in local communities and gathering, there’s a lot more traffic out there,” Bethlehem Police Commander Adam Hornick said. “And with that, people are eating and drinking, and we want them to remember to drink responsibly and find a safe way home.”

Safety is a priority for families this holiday.

“Be together as a family,” Karen Morris, of Clifton Park, said. “It’s safe, fun, and we get to sit around with snacks as a family.”

So think twice before getting behind the wheel, and remember what Independence Day is all about as the bright lights fill the skies.

“A lot more police officers out there trying to make the roads safe and stop drinking and driving,” Hornick said. “We ask for everybody’s cooperation in that to make sure we have a safe and crash free holiday. That’s what it’s all about.”

The state’s DWI crackdown started before the weekend. Added patrols began on June 30 and go through July 5.