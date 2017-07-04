New York seeks projects for funding through VW settlement

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2015, file photo, the logo of Volkswagen is displayed on a car during the Car Show in Frankfurt, Germany. Volkswagens emissions cheating scandal widened Friday, Nov. 20, 2015, as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said that clandestine software allowing six-cylinder Volkswagen diesel engines to cheat on pollution tests is on more models than originally thought. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York officials are holding three outreach events to invite the public to submit clean air projects for funding through the multistate settlement with Volkswagen over air pollution.

New York expects to receive $127 million from the settlement to be used for projects that could be used to replace or repower older diesel equipment, heavy duty trucks, buses, locomotives or ferries.

The goal is to use the money to offset nitrogen oxide emissions from VW vehicles equipped with software that allowed them to exceed air pollution limits.

The meetings will be held July 10 in Long Island City, July 20 in Albany, and July 24 in Rochester.

The Department of Environmental Conservation is also seeking project proposals through its website.

