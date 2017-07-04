Jumpin’ Jack’s cancels annual fireworks show

By Published: Updated:

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local fireworks display that crowds of people look forward to every year will not be happening.

Jumpin’ Jack’s announced Monday night they are cancelling their show in Scotia.

Originally, the fireworks were scheduled to take place over the weekend, but they were pushed back due to the rainy weather forecast.

A new date was tentatively set for July 22, but now organizers said that day won’t work for the park or for their staff.

The drive-in said cancelling the show was a difficult decision, and organizers look forward to it every year.

 

