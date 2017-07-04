Johnstown man drowned while tubing on Sacandaga River

Web Staff Published:

WELLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Johnstown man drowned Monday afternoon while tubing with his family on the Sacandaga River in the Town of Wells.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says Corlous Fisher, 64, of Johnstown, was visiting the Sacandaga Campground day use area with his family and tubing on the Sacandaga River.

Fisher lost contact with his tube and disappeared around 2:50 p.m. Monday. Officials say he was not wearing a life vest.

Multiple agencies including the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, NYS Forest Rangers, Wells Fire and Ambulance, and the Fulton County Ambulance Service began a search for Fisher. He was found and retrieved in the Sacandaga River in the Town of Hope, and pronounced dead at the scene.

 

 

