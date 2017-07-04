Financial services officials to help with flood insurance claims in Hoosick Falls

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Beginning on Wednesday, trained staff from the New York State Department of Financial Services will be on hand in Rensselaer County to help those affected by the serious flooding.

DFS officials will be at the Hoosick Falls Armory from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. They’ll talk with residents and help them resolve insurance issues and recover from damages.

Flash flooding from more than three inches of rain took place on Saturday. Hoosick Falls was one of the hardest hit communities.

The village, well known for PFOA contamination in its drinking water supply, still has a long way to recover.