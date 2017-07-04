Annual Pooch Parade held in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Stars, stripes and dogs draped in flags. The annual Pooch Parade kicked off in Saratoga Springs on Tuesday.

The Fourth of July Parade in Saratoga started off like many others. But the furry friends that followed after were surely the most festive of the bunch.

“Yogi is such a people person,” Anita Manpel said of her pet. “He loves getting dressed up. It’s the best day of his life coming out here and celebrating with everybody.”

Yogi wasn’t the only dog having the time of his life on Tuesday.

“It was so much fun,” Lindsey Wilner said. “I absolutely loved it. I can’t wait to do this again.”

Well over 50 dogs participated in the parade. Each one was dressed more festive than the last.

“The dogs that was really awesome,” attendee Zack said. “There was that one in the swimsuit and frilly tutus.”

“We will be lifetime participants of this parade,” Manpel said.