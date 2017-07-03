Volunteers work to clean up muddy baseball field after Hoosick Falls flooding

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Volunteers hope to have the Hoosick Falls baseball field cleaned up before a tournament scheduled to take place on Friday.

Around 250 kids utilize the baseball field in Hoosick Falls, and now they have four days to clean it up before their tournament gets moved.

“It’s kind of sad that our field is washed away and not that long ago we were playing games on it,” Allison, a Hoosick Youth baseball player, said.

“The water was about level with our dugouts, so that was a little disheartening,” Hoosick Youth Baseball and Softball Pres. Ted Senecal said.

Besides turning the fields into muddy lakes, the thunderstorms also damaged much of the equipment.

“We lost the lawn mower; we lost a pitching machine,” Senecal said. “Obviously, we need to buy some material to put the fields back together.”

Hoosick Falls was supposed to host a tournament on Friday; however, with the condition of the field, the team has started to ask other schools to be used as a backup in case things are not cleaned up in time.

But it still poses as an economical problem for the group.

“Our snack shack makes a lot of money during these tournaments, and that’s what keeps our registration costs down,” Senecal said. “So we’re going to lose that if we have to play somewhere else.”

Over 50 people have already volunteered their time to start the cleanup work. They also started a GoFundMe page to help pay for replacement equipment.

“I wanted to make sure that our all-star teams could still play their tournaments and still be able to have fun even though a flood happened,” Allison said.

The group’s GoFundMe page raised over $3,000 by Monday afternoon.