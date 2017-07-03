The work of Rockwell, Warhol celebrated over July 4 weekend

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (NEWS10) – Two artists known for capturing the spirit of America on canvas are being celebrated during Independence Day weekend in the Berkshires.

The Norman Rockwell Museum is highlighting the work of the 20th Century artist as well as Andy Warhol for the July 4 weekend.

“You see our entire history through the eyes of a very intelligent brilliant man,” museum visitor Debbie Pollack said.

While some barbeque with family, others are flocking to Stockbridge to honor the man who documented it all with his paint brush.

“He is able to capture our heritage.”

Rockwell is known for his reflection of American culture, so if you’re looking to feel patriotic, the museum is home to the world’s largest collection of his original work.

“You see the freedom from want, the freedom from fear,” visitor Duane Burtt said. “Just go through that room. It’s Fourth of July.”

The flamboyant pop art of Warhol is also on display.

“I think that Andy Warhol also showed a window up to America as to these are the things that you hold so dearly,” museum spokesperson Jeremy Clowe said. “In this sense, it was the commercial and elevated the original soup can – the Campbell’s soup can to a visual statement.”

Two very different artists capturing two aspects of the same American culture. One, is beautiful simplicity found in deep rooted tradition; the other, is complexity found in its elite.

The Norman Rockwell Museum will also host baseball from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 8 where minor league players will be out playing catch.