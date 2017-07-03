Setup for annual Empire State Plaza fireworks begins

Related Coverage Parking restrictions, road closures for Empire State Plaza fireworks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Experts began setting up for the annual fireworks show on Monday.

Thousands will gather to watch the 42nd annual fireworks show at the Empire State Plaza on Tuesday. Experts said more than 10,000 fireworks will fill the skies.

While the show will be seen up high, the real works happens on the ground.

Dozens of experts spent months designing the 30 minute light display, and Monday morning, the work began to put everything in place.

John Flanagan with Santore’s World Famous Fireworks said it’s the synchronizing of the fireworks to a playlist of handpicked music that makes Albany’s show unique year after year. He said those headed to the Plaza Tuesday night are in for a treat with more colors, shapes, and beautiful explosions than ever before.

“From the beginning to the end, it’s going to be filled with a lot of action,” he said. “Fast paced. We’ve got a lot of special effects. We have a new platform that we’re doing this year in the middle of the pool here, and we’re going to have all kinds of effects going back-and-forth, and it’s going to be quite interesting.”

The fireworks will be set off at 9:15 p.m. Several family friendly events will take place in the afternoon leading up to the show.

