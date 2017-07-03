Pedestrian hit crossing Central Ave, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

By Published:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car crossing Central Avenue Monday.

Colonie Police say a woman in her 50s was crossing Central Avenue near Vly Road at 10:40 a.m. Monday when she was hit by a pickup truck.

She was taken to Albany Medical Center with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck stopped after the crash and is cooperating with police. Alcohol has been ruled out as a cause of the crash.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s