Pedestrian hit crossing Central Ave, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car crossing Central Avenue Monday.

Colonie Police say a woman in her 50s was crossing Central Avenue near Vly Road at 10:40 a.m. Monday when she was hit by a pickup truck.

She was taken to Albany Medical Center with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck stopped after the crash and is cooperating with police. Alcohol has been ruled out as a cause of the crash.