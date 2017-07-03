Former substitute teaching assistant sentenced for rape

KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local BOCES teaching assistant was sentenced for raping an underage student.

According to the Post Star, substitute teacher Daniel Stoy was sentenced to three years in prison. He was arrested in October 2016 for statutory rape and was later indicted on additional counts.

Stoy was a former substitute teaching assistant at the BOCES complex in Kingsbury. He was immediately fired after his arrest.

Police said the victim was not forced but could not legally consent to the sexual relationship because of her age.