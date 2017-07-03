Do you know this newly-engaged couple?

REDINGTON BEACH, FL (WFLA) — The nation is helping search for a couple on social media who got engaged on Redington Beach in the Tampa, Florida area Saturday night.

Tom Gillan was on the beach by John’s Pass and was taking photos of the glorious sunset. He then noticed some commotion surrounding a couple right by the water.

Once he made his way closer, he realized the man was proposing to the woman he loves. Gillan quickly shot a photo capturing the moment, but he couldn’t get to the couple before they left.

Now, Gillan is trying to find the happy couple and share this beautifully captured memory with them. It’s unclear if they are from the Tampa area or tourists from somewhere else in the country.

The post has been shared on Facebook over 2,700 times as of 11:00am Monday.