Concert tour travels Erie Canal to celebrate 200-year history

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local composers are celebrating the Erie Canal’s 200-year history.

Two hundred years ago, the Erie Canal became a crowning achievement for the United States and earned New York its reputation as the Empire State.

Now, the state is starting a multi-year celebration of the history of the Erie Canal. Part of that celebration is “Water Music NY,” a weeklong musical celebration that gives you the chance to follow the Albany Symphony Orchestra on your bike.

Seven composers have studied and understand the stories, history and culture of seven canal communities and created compositions entirely from their experience and inspiration of each.

In collaboration with the Albany Symphony Orchestra and local arts groups, each composition will premiere through the series of waterfront concerts as the orchestra travels the length of the canal with stops in all seven communities: Albany, Schenectady, Amsterdam, Little Falls, Baldwinsville, Brockport, and Lockport.

The concerts will be led by Grammy Award-winning conductor David Allan Miller.

Concert attendees are encouraged to travel along with the symphony as it moves westward for each concert stop. One unique offering is to do so through bike tours along the Erie Canal bike path. Go Bike Erie is offering packages to provide concert attendees with the equipment needed to travel by bike.