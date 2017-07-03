Concert tour travels Erie Canal to celebrate 200-year history

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local composers are celebrating the Erie Canal’s 200-year history.

Two hundred years ago, the Erie Canal became a crowning achievement for the United States and earned New York its reputation as the Empire State.

Now, the state is starting a multi-year celebration of the history of the Erie Canal. Part of that celebration is “Water Music NY,” a weeklong musical celebration that gives you the chance to follow the Albany Symphony Orchestra on your bike.

Seven composers have studied and understand the stories, history and culture of seven canal communities and created compositions entirely from their experience and inspiration of each.

In collaboration with the Albany Symphony Orchestra and local arts groups, each composition will premiere through the series of waterfront concerts as the orchestra travels the length of the canal with stops in all seven communities: Albany, Schenectady, Amsterdam, Little Falls, Baldwinsville, Brockport, and Lockport.

The concerts will be led by Grammy Award-winning conductor David Allan Miller.

Concert attendees are encouraged to travel along with the symphony as it moves westward for each concert stop. One unique offering is to do so through bike tours along the Erie Canal bike path. Go Bike Erie is offering packages to provide concert attendees with the equipment needed to travel by bike.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s